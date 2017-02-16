Officials are reporting an earthquake occurred in Chester County early Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook Great Falls.
USGS reports a 1.7 magnitude #earthquake occurred near Great Falls, SC, last night: #sctweets... https://t.co/gCNmHxG0pt— SCEMD (@SCEMD) February 16, 2017
According to USGS, no one has reported they felt the earthquake, but that may because it happened at 2:02 a.m.
The last earthquake reported in South Carolina was five months ago in Ladson, according to earthquaketrack.com. That was reported as a 1.9 magnitude earthquake.
Comments