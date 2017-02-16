Need college tuition? Try asking the Internet for money

Since 2014, about 130,000 fund-raising campaigns have been launched on online crowd-funding website GoFundMe, raising over $60 million for college expenses, according to data released by the company Wednesday.
In South Carolina, where average tuition and fees for in-state students is $12,190 according to the nonprofit organization College Board, GoFundMe users have raised $767,000 from 1,831 campaigns.
Users in North Carolina have raised $1.93 million for college.
The website makes money when people create fund-raising campaigns which can be shared through social media. Donors can give money via credit or debit cards and GoFundMe keeps a portion of the money with the rest going to the user who set up the campaign.
The site has released an online guidebook to help students set up GoFundMe accounts to pay for college.
Recommendations for items to include in student’s fund-raising campaigns include:
- Awards, honors and extracurricular activities
- The school you want to attend
- The subject you plan to major in
- A wish list of things you might need in the future
