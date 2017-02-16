Teacher’s aid charged with disseminating obscene material

A Georgetown School District high school teacher’s aid is in jail after being charged with disseminating obscene material.
Dashawn Roshaye Miller, 26, of Kingstree was charged Wednesday with dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years old, and also with dissemination of obscene material, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office new release.
Miller is a teacher’s aid at Carver’s Bay High School.
According to the release, two female students, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, told school resource officer (a Georgetown County sheriff’s deputy) and school staff that they received images of a nude male on their phones.
The student’s parents were contacted, and indicated that they wanted to press charges.
Miller was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center Thursday. His bail is set at $10,000.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
