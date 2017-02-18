Probation agent: 193 guns found in Anderson home

South Carolina probation officials believe the number of guns found at an Anderson probationer’s home this month is a record for the state.
John Foster, 67, was on probation for breach of peace, said Gerald Black, the agent in charge of the Anderson County office of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
A probation agent made a routine Feb. 6 visit to Foster’s home and saw two handguns on a bed, Black said. That led the agent to place Foster in custody and bring in support to search the home, where 193 firearms were discovered, Black said.
Many of the guns were handguns, but shotguns and hunting rifles also were part of the cache, he said.
State officials cannot recall any instance of finding so many firearms with a probationer, Black said.
Foster was not allowed to have any guns as a condition of his probation and is expected to appear before a judge in March on a charge of violating his probation, Black said.
For the breach of peace charge from an incident on Sept. 20, 2015, Foster was sentenced in August 2016 to a year behind bars. That sentence was put on hold in exchange for a year of probation.
He was released Feb. 6 from the Anderson County Detention Center, and the guns have been seized pending the March court date.
“This got a lot of guns out of our community,” Black said.
