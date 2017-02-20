SC mother charged after dead dog found on porch

A decomposing dog on a front porch led deputies to remove two children from an Anderson County home on Thursday.
Anderson County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Bruce saw a dead great Dane in a kennel on a porch in the 3000 block of Sunset Forest Drive after getting a complaint, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.
The person who reported the dog told deputies that two children lived at the home and Department of Social Services workers were called to help investigate the well-being of the children.
The homeowner and mother of the children, Lorette Darlene Lewis, 27, did not cooperate and a search warrant was obtained, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Inside the home, the investigators found insects, rodents, trash accumulation and animal feces and urine.
The two children, ages 7 and 8, were taken into the custody of the Department of Social Services.
Lewis was charged with ill treatment to animals and failure to bury a deceased animal. A warrant accuses her of denying food and water to the dog.
She also faces three counts of unlawful neglect of a child. A third child occasionally resides at the home, according to the Sheriff's Office.
