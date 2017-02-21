Detained Spartanburg man indicted for threatening the President and President-elect

A federal grand jury indicted Kipper Ken King, 30, of Spartanburg on two counts of threatening then-President Obama and then-President-elect Donald Trump.
According to the indictment, the threat was made around November 28, 2016. At the time King was being held in the Spartanburg County Jail on charged of burglary and Grand Larceny.
If convicted on the federal charges, King could be sentenced to a fine of $250,000 and /or imprisonment for 5 years, the acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina said in a news release.
No other details of the threat were released by the U.S. Attorney’s office.
In previous brushes with the law, King pleaded guilty in 2009 to receiving stolen goods. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to criminal domestic violence after he chocked a woman until she was unconscious. He was sentenced to a year in jail and anger management counseling.
