Anderson man sentenced for Vietnam memorial graffiti

Tyler Blake King said he shouldn't have put graffiti on a Vietnam War memorial in Anderson.
The 19-year-old Anderson man pleaded guilty to vandalism Tuesday and was sentenced to time served, the 34 days he has already spent behind bars after he put spray paint on the memorial at Equinox Park off Standridge Road in mid-January.
King said he had painted his nickname "Slim T" on the memorial. He did not explain why but did say he shouldn't have done it.
"Was it worth 30 days in jail?" asked Circuit Court Judge Perry Gravely.
King shook his head.
"No, sir," he said.
King's sentence also includes restitution of $363 to the Anderson County Parks and Recreation Department.
