Clemson associate athletic director’s death ruled suicide

Officials confirmed a Clemson University associate athletic director found dead Tuesday committed suicide.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Bert Henderson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Henderson, 60, oversaw the university’s IPTAY Planned Giving, a student athlete fundraising organization.
Shore said Henderson had been depressed over the loss of his wife Lee Ann Hudson Henderson, who died in November. The couple had been married for 32 years.
Shore said search and rescue groups were dispatched, and one of those groups found Henderson’s body around 11 a.m.
He was found near a creek adjacent to his property.
“It's such a tragedy,” Shore said. “He was well known. I know the Clemson family is certainly suffering, and his immediate family is devastated.”
Shore said anyone who is having suicidal ideations should seek help.
“Anybody that has suicidal thoughts needs to get help ... get guidance,” Shore said. “That is something that mediation and therapy can certainly help someone get through a tough time.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
