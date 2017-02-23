Two homes go up in flames in Pawleys Island

Two homes were completely destroyed by a big blaze early Wednesday morning in Pawleys Island.
Midway Fire Rescue crews were alerted about the fire at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. Crews found two homes engulfed in flames, and one home had completely collapsed, according to Midway Fire Rescue Fire Chief Doug Eggiman.
“You could see the glow in the sky from the main road,” Eggiman said, of the fire.
Eggiman said it appeared the homes were unoccupied when the blazes happened, and no injuries had been reported in connection with the fire later Wednesday morning. The large fire also threatened two other nearby homes due to the heat. Eggiman said it appeared those homes were empty. He also said there were a lot of boiling embers on scene.
Midway Fire Rescue crews had mutual aid Georgetown City Fire, Georgetown County Fire Rescue, and Horry County Fire Rescue.
Myrtle Avenue was shut down for part of the morning as crews remained on the scene putting out the blaze and investigating.
Eggiman said later Wednesday morning that crews had only just begun to investigate the cause, and that it was still too early to determine what ignited the big blaze that claimed the two homes.
