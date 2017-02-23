South Carolina

February 23, 2017 11:41 AM

Building to be renamed in memory of slain senator

By Caitlin Turner

The Jasper County Government Building will be renamed to honor Senator Clementa Pinckney, who was killed in the June 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

The renaming ceremony will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in the courtyard between the courthouse and the government building, according to a news release from Judith Frank, clerk of council.

Congressman James Clyburn will speak be at the event. There will be opening and closing remarks by County Council Chariman Martin Sauls IV, an invocation from Dr. Earl Bostick Sr. and comments from Pinckney’s widow, Jennifer.

The event will be followed by a reception in the lobby, the release said.

South Carolina

