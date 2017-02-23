SLED asked to investigate Aiken County inmate death

An inmate, convicted and awaiting transfer to a state penitentiary, was found ‘unresponsive’ in the shower at the Aiken County Detention Center Thursday night. He was discovered during a routine check, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
The inmate was taken to the Aiken Regional Medical Center where he died.
The State Law Enforcement Division was asked by the Aiken County Sheriff to investigate the death.
The identity of the inmate was not released pending notification by the coroner of next of kin.
The Aiken County Detention Center houses between 375 and 450 people who are either awaiting trial, serving sentences of less than 90 days or awaiting transfer to s state facility after conviction.
