February 24, 2017 9:49 AM

Darius Rucker to star as the ‘worst dude on the planet’ on TV show

By Jane Moon Dail

Looks like South Carolina’s Darius Rucker has fallen off the wagon wheel, but he makes bad look so good.

Hootie himself will appear on an episode of “Hawaii Five-0” airing Friday.

“I told them I wanted to play the worst dude on the planet... and that’s what I did!!” the Grammy winner tweeted Thursday.

One scene from the episode called “ Malam Pono (Handle with Care)” shows Rucker pointing a gun at a man as he’s surrounded by law enforcement officers.

Watch the University of South Carolina alumnus 9 p.m. on CBS.

