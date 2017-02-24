SC father of five dies when car plows into bedroom

A Williamston father of five died Thursday night when a car plowed into his home bedroom, said Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.
The man's name has not been made public pending notification of family, Shore said.
The man's wife was at work and he was asleep in the bedroom, along with one of his teenage children in a separate bed, according to Shore. Four other children in the home were not injured.
The wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. at Tripp Street and Whilden Drive in Williamston.
Austin Burdette, 19, was driving a Ford sports utility vehicle that went off the road and hit a sign, a hydrant and went up an embankment before hitting the home, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Burdette was arrested by the state patrol and is in custody at the Anderson County Detention Center, according to online jail records.
