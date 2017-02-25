Mixed reactions to 'Hamilton' announcement in Greenville

Broadway's smash hit 'Hamilton' is coming to Greenville and people have strong feelings about it. The 11-time Tony Award winning musical will play The Peace Center's 2018-2019 season.
The popularity of 'Hamilton' is unrivaled, making getting tickets to the show in New York City nearly impossible. Late last year, 'Hamilton' broke a Broadway sales record, making $3.3 million in ticket sales in one week. The show tells the story of the first U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, who came from immigrant roots.
Despite its popularity, the hit show has also faced some controversy. In late 2016, Vice President Mike Pence attended a show. According to a report from Associated Press, Pence was asked by a cast member to listen to a speech after the curtain call.
Associated Press shared the following excerpt from that speech. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights," said Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr, the nation's third vice president, as his fellow actors joined hands. "We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us."
Video of the speech quickly went viral and President Donald Trump called for an apology. Pence ultimately went on to say he was not offended by the incident.
Thursday's announcement that 'Hamilton' is coming to Greenville garnered strong reactions both from those who are excited and those who plan to boycott the show.
The following responses were among many posted under the original announcement shared on The Greenville News Facebook Page.
Amanda Glaser "Yay Greenville! Can't wait!! A musical about an immigrant who was a true patriot and founding father of our great nation."
Tuesday Tomberlin YAYYYYY!!!! What awesome news, I cannot WAIT!
Rob Dixon "I'm gonna boycott this because they hurt Mike Pence's feelings" - snowflake trump supporters
Bud Lehn Oh, goody! I think I'll wear my President Trump-November 8,2016 hat there and get lectured from the stage by the cast.
Chad Bartholomew "If I pay for a ticket will they stick to entertaining and understand I didn't pay for a political speech, I careless what they think, they are there to entertain me and that's it."
Rick Patton "You insulted our Vice President and now you want my patronage? Please. Hold your breath."
Judy Praeger Stella Never Hamilton.
Jennifer Frick Chupyatov I wouldn't watch that piece of trash
Kate Brightman No thanks....after the disrespect directed at Trump..I'll spend my money elsewhere.
Comments