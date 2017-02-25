USC Upstate recognized for producing Fulbright Scholars

The University of South Carolina Upstate was recently announced as one of the leading producers of Fulbright Scholars.
USC Upstate was recognized by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs as a university that produced multiple Fulbright Scholars. The Fulbright program is the U.S. Government's international educational exchange program.
“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of USC Upstate, being recognized among the top producers of Fulbright Scholars demonstrates our commitment to international education on our campus and abroad,” said Mary Anne Fitzpatrick, USC Upstate’s former interim chancellor.
Vince Connors and Allison Pingley, faculty members at the university, were awarded 2016-17 Fulbright grants.
Connors, a biology professor, taught graduate seminars in the Slovak Republic last fall. He also researched parasitic diseases in fish at the Slovak Academy of Science's Institute of Parasitology.
Pingley, a political science professor, taught classes at a university in Budapest, Hungary, last fall. She focused on politics and a master's degree course in U.S. political campaigns and elections.
The Fulbright Scholar program selects and funds high-achieving scholars who demonstrate commitment to international education exchange and fostering cultural understanding between the people of the United States and citizens of the host country.
