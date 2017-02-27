Wrecks on SC roads kill nine during weekend

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina Pause

0:41 Muschamp excited about upcoming Darius Rucker concert

2:01 Volunteers 'overjoyed' to give away presents and snacks for 1,000 families

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard

1:28 Eric Wolford returns to USC: 'I missed college football'

1:03 SC National Guard unit deploys to Eastern Europe

1:34 Hey Gamecocks, what kind of quarterback would you be?

1:09 USC football players describe the Coach Muschamp they know