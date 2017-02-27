Wrecks on SC roads kill nine during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were nine road deaths reported over the weekend.
Officials said six of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads, while three occurred on interstates.
In three of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. Three people killed were wearing seat belts, and seat belt use was unknown for another person. One pedestrian and one unhelmeted motorcyclist were also killed
As of Sunday, 136 people have died on state highways, compared to 135 highway deaths during the same time period in 2016. Of the 107 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2017, 57 were not wearing seat belts.
When it comes to pedestrians, 15 have been killed compared to 17 during the same time period in 2016. Eight motorcyclists have died compared to 14 this time in 2016. Two bicyclists have died in 2017 compared to five this time last year.
