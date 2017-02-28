Conservation deal will protect former SC tree farm

A partnership between a Spartanburg-based conservation group and a landowner will protect a 300-acre former tree farm permanently.
The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports (http://bit.ly/2m7wpI5) that the deal between Upstate Forever and landowner John Keith Jr. will protect the land known as the Keithfield property. The 302-acre property is located in the unincorporated area of Pauline.
It also links Croft State Park to another larger property that has been protected by Upstate Forever. Together, that represents about 7,500 acres of protected resources.
Upstate Forever officials say protection of the property is part of a larger effort to improve water quality in the Tyger River Basin, which the state has designated as "impaired."
