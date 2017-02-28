Florence County DJJ director charged with false insurance claim, forgery

The Florence County director of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Thursday on charges of forgery and filing false insurance claims.
Lacharda Burgess Green, 36, of Lake City is accused of filing false claims involving an accident involving a vehicle that hit a dog in 2016.
Green has been the county director of the Department of Juvenile Justice since September 2016. She has worked with the agency since October 2003.
The charges involve felonies that can bring up to five years in prison upon conviction.
Green was arrested by agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.
According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office website, Green was admitted to the county detention center at 8:32 a.m. Thursday and was released an hour later on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Patrick Montgomery, public affairs director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, confirmed Thursday afternoon that Green served as the Florence County Department of Juvenile Justice director.
“Most important to note, the charges are not in conjunction to her role at DJJ,” Montgomery said. “The employee is suspended without pay pending further developments. Our core is to protect and provide for the public and juvenile. DJJ will do whatever we can to help in the legal process.”
An arrest warrant states that on Feb. 18, 2016, in Florence County, Green was involved in a single-car collision with a dog. On Feb. 19, 2016, she gave a recorded statement to Nationwide describing her and her juvenile son’s injuries from the accident and their visit to Lake City Community Hospital.
“The defendant (Green) then submitted forged and altered medical bills from Lake City Community Hospital in the amount of $4,163.50 to Nationwide for payment,” the warrant states.
Green admitted to the facts, according to the warrant.
The case was investigated by SLED and will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
