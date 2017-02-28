Anderson teen charged with failing to help dying friend

0:43 Is your dog scratching and scratching and scratching? Try these three tips from local vet Pause

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers.

0:58 Gamecocks first open football practice of 2017 in 60 seconds

1:15 2017 position preview: South Carolina's quarterbacks

1:18 South Carolina celebrates SEC championship

1:00 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

1:57 Midlands' hoops players give 'dream teammate' for a game of 2-on-2

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:03 SC National Guard unit deploys to Eastern Europe