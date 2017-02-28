Anderson teen charged with failing to help dying friend

Authorities charged an Anderson teen with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly failed to help a friend who was fatally shot in September 2016.
Markeese David Churchwell, 18, is accused of being in the back seat of a car and failing to help Courvocia Hunter, 18, according to a warrant.
The warrant says Churchwell contributed to Hunter's death by "failing to render aid and placing the victim in unnecessary danger of loss of life."
Han'Drikus Webb, an 18-year-old Anderson man and driver of the vehicle containing Hunter and Churchwell, was charged last week with the same offense.
They were cruising in a Dodge Durango on U.S. 76 in Anderson County at about 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to a statement from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
A Chevrolet Cobalt was pursuing them on the highway and someone from that vehicle fired several rounds into the Durango, wounding Hunter and Webb, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Churchwell and Webb allegedly continued to ride around rather than calling for help or taking Hunter to a hospital. They were charged with involuntary manslaughter because of their delay, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Churchwell turned himself into the Sheriff's Office on Monday and was released on a $5,000 bond. Webb was released Saturday on a $75,000 bond.
Raheem Shabazz McCoppin, 23; Ladarias Deshon Strickland, 19; and Latrell Raequan Willingham, 17, all of Anderson, each have been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the death of Hunter.
