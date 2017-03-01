Inmate stabbed and killed Wednesday at South Carolina prison

A state prisoner died Wednesday after he was allegedly stabbed by another inmate, a corrections official said.
Kendrick Hoover, 27, died from his stab wounds, said Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections. Hoover was serving his sentence at Evans Correctional Institution, a medium security facility near the North Carolina border.
Hoover's death is under investigation by the agency's police services, Sharpe said. The name of the inmate suspected of stabbing Hoover has not been released. No additional information on the incident was immediately available.
Hoover began serving his sentence in 2014 on charges out of Anderson County for possession of a stolen vehicle, breaking into a motor vehicle, strong arm robbery and second-degree burglary, according the corrections department's records. His projected release date was 2023.
While in custody, he was sanctioned several times for possessing contraband, among other charges.
Comments