Bomb scare clears baggage claim at Myrtle Beach International Airport

Bomb squads responded to the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Wednesday after an employee received an alarming phone call.
What the caller said to an employee at an information booth was redacted from an Horry County police report, but the report listed the incident type as “bomb/ making a bomb threat or convey false information about a bomb threat, first offense.”
The caller was a woman, who reportedly spoke calmly, according to the report. After the call, the airport’s communication center was contacted, and the airport division police came and cleared out all passengers from the baggage claim area, the report states.
The Horry County Police Department bomb team and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division bomb team also responded to the airport, the report says. A SLED canine trained at bomb detection swept the baggage area as well as all luggage.
Nothing was discovered during the search, and the baggage area was reopened.
The airport’s information technology department was able to obtain the phone number the suspect called from. Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County police, said Thursday no arrests have been made, but said the case is still under investigation.
