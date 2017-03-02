Chester County firefighters deliver baby at S.C. motel; mom thankful for ‘all of them’

1:15 Firefighters train in Columbia houses to be demolished Pause

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

1:47 Moe Baddourah calls 911 after domestic violence incident

1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

4:13 State Sen. Joel Lourie explains why he thinks 5 Recreation Commission board members should resign

2:19 State Rep. Mia McLeod explains her call for the resignation of the Rec Commission's director, board members

2:34 Training sea lions is an awesome job

0:45 Hurricane Matthew's affects on lower Richland

0:31 Fire consumes multiple houses in Cherry Grove