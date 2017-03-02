SC coastal communities talk about banning plastic bags

1:14 Richburg firefighters deliver baby at Chester County motel Pause

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

1:28 Position preview: Gamecocks counting on young D-linemen to step up

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:20 Chad Holbrook talks Brandon McIlwain's decision to transfer

1:49 Hamper shenanigans

0:54 South Carolina baseball preview: 3 storylines for 2017

1:15 Firefighters train in Columbia houses to be demolished