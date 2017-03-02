Old train mural removed from downtown Florence building

An iconic mural depicting the 1031 train on the Bo Smith building at the corner North Irby and Evans streets in downtown Florence has been permanently removed.
Contractors are beginning redevelopment on the building in preparation for Carolina Bank’s $4.5 million relocation and expansion project.
Carolina Bank plans to add a third floor to the building as it shifts to the new downtown location. Bank officials have said in past interviews there is a desire to return the building “back to its original state,” which includes stone and windows on the ground floor.
The mural was painted by Hartsville artist Elvis Hatchell in the mid-1980s. Hatchell also painted the old mural of The Champion passenger train, infamously misspelled as “The Champon,” in 1994. That mural was removed in 2013.
The Atlantic Coast Line 1031 train was used for freight and passenger services in Florence during the early to mid-1900s.
In 1959 the 1031 train was placed on display in Florence, behind the passenger station adjacent to the rail yards – now the CSX railyard. The city of Florence donated the 1031 to the North Carolina Transportation Museum in 1994 for historical restoration.
