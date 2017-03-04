SC couple still fighting to keep adopted 3-year-old daughter

2:38 Expedition Lowcountry hauls in 12-foot great white Pause

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:50 Why are people so angry?

0:52 Watch: Southside celebrates state title win

1:17 NCAA tournament? Gamecocks not looking too far ahead

0:25 South Carolina's Alaina Coates warms up with the Gamecocks

3:53 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's Game 2 loss to Clemson

1:19 Bishop England's Katie Cullum hits game-winner to win 3A title

1:36 3 things we learned from 2017 Gamecock spring football practice