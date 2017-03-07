South Carolina boy threatened to ‘shoot up’ his school, so his grandpa called the police

A 16-year-old Georgetown County male student is undergoing a psychological evaluation after police said he made threats against his school Monday.
The Carver’s Bay High School student’s grandfather, who is also his legal guardian, told school officials the boy threatened to “shoot up” the school after he and his grandson argued about the boy going to Myrtle Beach, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The grandfather said he noticed changes in the teen over the past several weeks and feared the boy might act on his threats, according to a police report.
The boy was taken into custody. Police were told the teen had access to guns, according to the release. His grandfather voluntarily turned over all firearms in the home to the sheriff’s office, authorities said.
The suspect was charged with disturbing schools and a psychological evaluation was ordered.
