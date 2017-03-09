Georgetown debates best use of vacant steel mill with possible sale looming

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall Pause

0:41 Muschamp excited about upcoming Darius Rucker concert

0:27 MVP! MVP! Thornwell admits he'd vote for himself as SEC's top player

2:13 Gamecocks honor Brett Williams

2:41 Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:07 Frank Martin on building the Gamecock basketball program, making it front and center

0:48 A Day Without Women: International Women's Day at The South Carolina State House