SC man dies after altercation with hospital security officer

The death of a patient who got into an altercation with a security officer at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Monday was ruled a homicide, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Autopsy results show Donald Keith Smith, 48, of Crawford Hill Road in Greenville, died as a result of traumatic asphyxiation, meaning he was unable to breathe, said Coroner Parks Evans. Smith was unable to breathe due to the position in which he was being held, Evans said. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the circumstances of Smith's death.
“We are heartbroken as a family to have to say goodbye to Donald in such an abrupt and tragic fashion," according to a statement released by Smith's family. "We are still trying to make sense of the events that transpired Monday at Greenville Memorial Hospital. This was a preventable death. This should not happen in Greenville. This should not happen in South Carolina. This should not happen in America. There will be a time and a place to ask tough questions about how this happened, but today we ask for your thoughts and prayers as we say goodbye to Donald. We also ask that you respect our privacy while we grieve as a family and we will not be commenting any further at this time.”
Investigators say Smith had been admitted to the hospital where he became combative before hitting a hospital security officer, Evans said. A struggle followed and that's when officers secured Smith on a gurney, Evans said. The coroner said Smith was unable to breathe in the position in which he was held.
Hospital personnel made unsuccessful attempts to revive Smith, according to the Coroner's Office report.
Calls to American Services Inc., the parent company of American Security who employed the officers, were not returned.
"Greenville Health System continues to cooperate with law enforcement officials in connection with an incident that occurred on Monday, March 6, in which an individual died after being restrained following his assault on an American Security officer," said GHS spokesperson Sandy Dees in a statement to The Greenville News Wednesday. "The attack occurred in a patient hallway of the emergency department at Greenville Memorial Hospital where other patients and staff were present. GHS cannot discuss any more details of the event due to privacy laws.
"As part of standard protocol, the three American Security officers involved in the restraint and the one assaulted are no longer on assignment at GHS facilities while the investigation is ongoing. The State Law Enforcement Division is conducting the investigation. As always, patient care and safety are top priorities for GHS."
