Wildfire danger grows prompting Red Flag Fire Alert from SC officials

The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert effective 7 a.m. Friday.
More than 50 active fires were reported in SC on Thursday, the commission said in a news release Thursday night.
units & @ForestryCommish on scene 100 Jennings Rd for a 3 acre woods . Units working to get under control. pic.twitter.com/gSLjTRLaZh— @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 9, 2017
“Today was one of the busiest fire days we’ve seen in a while,” said Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire Chief.
The Red Flag Fire Alert is not a ban. Rather, it is intended to urge caution and discourage outdoor burning because conditions this weekend - high winds, low humidity and lots of dry dead brush to fuel a fire - will combine to create an “elevated potential for fire danger,” Jones said. The statewide alert, however, may trigger more restrictive policies at the local level, Jones said.
At the same time, Lexington authorities are hoping the public can help bring an end of a rash of suspicious brush fires that have been set in recent days. All have occurred in the Red Bank area of the county.
We're investigating a series of fires in Red Bank. Watch our video for more info.— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) March 3, 2017
Call @sccrime at 888-CRIME-SC with tips. #LCSDnews #LESM pic.twitter.com/BKZ8zvQure
The SCFC will lift the statewide alert when conditions allow it, he said.
Comments