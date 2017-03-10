Bluffton man struck and killed by Beaufort County ambulance

A Bluffton man was struck and killed by a Beaufort County EMS ambulance traveling on U.S. 278 in Bluffton early Friday morning.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Sean Thomas Tracy, 34.
According to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the ambulance was traveling east on U.S. 278 around 2:50 a.m. when Tracy, who was not wearing reflective clothing, stepped onto the roadway from the right side at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Bluffton Road.
The driver of the ambulance and a passenger were both wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
Southern said that no charges will be filed against the driver of the ambulance. Though Tracy was walking in a crosswalk, the traffic light was green, which gives the ambulance headed straight the right of way, Southern said.
On Friday, the county released the following statement on the crash:
“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who was fatally injured in the accident this morning.
“At approximately 3 a.m., one of our ambulances was involved in an accident at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Bluffton Road. A pedestrian who stepped onto the roadway was struck and killed as the ambulance was traveling in the eastbound lane.
“In everything we do, our number one goal is to deliver services in the safest manner possible.”
The statement appeared above the name of deputy county administrator Josh Gruber.
