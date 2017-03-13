Carolinas get snow as end of winter approaches

Snow stretched from the mountains of North Carolina east to Raleigh as a warm winter turned normal briefly.
Up to 4 inches of snow fell in western North Carolina on Sunday and the National Weather Service said cold weather is expected to last most of the week.
Up to 2 inches of snow was reported in northwestern South Carolina on Sunday.
A winter weather advisory was posted for a dozen counties in western North Carolina from 8 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures were below freezing across the western Carolinas on Monday morning. Significant warming is not expected until Thursday.
Another inch of snow was possible Monday night in the mountains of western North Carolina. Up to 6 inches of snow could fall in upper elevations by Wednesday morning.
