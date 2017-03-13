SC police K-9 bites plain-clothed narcotics officer

A Spartanburg Police Department K-9 unit bit an officer Friday while serving a search warrant at a home on Westview Boulevard.
According to a police incident report, an officer was assisting the Spartanburg Police Department Tactical and Narcotics Unit at 12:53 p.m. About 20 yards from the home, the officer went to get his partner, K-9 Jack, out his service vehicle. Jack had a leash and e-collar on, according the report.
The report stated that Jack knocked open the rear door and lunged forward, pulling the electronic control collar. Despite verbal and electronic collar usage, Jack ran toward the officers already on the scene. The report stated that Jack then knocked a plain-clothed narcotics officer to the ground and began biting the officer on the upper right leg. A flash bang grenade was deployed by officers, which made Jack back off the officer, the report stated.
Another officer gained control of Jack, who given back to his handler. After the home was secured, Jack was placed back in the service vehicle. The officer who had been bitten received medical attention, the report stated.
