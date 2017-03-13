South Carolina

Rock Hill restaurant tells police party of 20 fled without paying

By Andrew Dys

ROCK HILL

The manager of a Rock Hill restaurant told police that a party of 20 people ate, then fled without paying.

In the incident late Friday at Revolutions, the manager told an off-duty Rock Hill Police Department officer working an overtime security assignment that the group of 20 people, including adults and children, had a bill for $146.92 worth of food and drinks, then fled.

When staff tried to contact the group for payment, they fled, a police report states.

