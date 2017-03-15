Untidy cat leads to assistant principal’s arrest

A Beaufort High School assistant principal is on paid administrative leave following his weekend arrest on a domestic violence charge in which he admitted slapping his wife in the face as an argument escalated.
David McIntyre, the school’s head of arts, communication and technology, was released from jail Monday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. He faces a single charge of second-degree domestic violence from Sunday’s incident that began as an argument over the family cat’s use of the litter box.
McIntyre approached Bluffton police as they pulled up to the family’s Pinecrest home, according to the initial report, and explained he and wife, Maria McIntyre, had begun arguing over the cat “peeing outside the litter box.”
The educator also admitted that he had slapped his wife during the dispute and surmised she had called 911 afterward.
Maria McIntyre confirmed her husband’s account and showed officers a red mark on her face. She also explained that one of the couple’s daughters was inside the home and possibly heard the encounter.
David McIntyre also told officers that both he and his daughter had endured several instances of verbal abuse from his wife, the report said. The McIntyres have been married for 17 years and have two daughters, officers were told.
Beaufort County Schools spokesman Jim Foster said McIntyre had been placed on paid administrative leave but gave no further details.
McIntyre is in his second year as a Beaufort High assistant principal and has been employed by the district since 2011. He previously was an assistant principal at Whale Branch Early College High School and Robert Smalls Middle School (now Robert Smalls International Academy).
According to the district’s policy manual, a conviction for violating South Carolina or federal law is grounds for removing a teacher or administrator from his post. The employee remains on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.
