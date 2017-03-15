Lowcountry man finds cannonball on beach, snaps selfie

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it' Pause

2:21 Do you know South Carolina bike laws?

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

1:17 Urine and bleach send man to hospital

2:38 Expedition Lowcountry hauls in 12-foot great white

1:19 Judge revokes bond for man charged in Garske case

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:38 Skai Moore: 'It was the best decision for me to come back'