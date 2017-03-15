Lowcountry man finds cannonball on beach, snaps selfie

You really never know what you’re going to find on the beach.
In early December, an explosives ordnance disposal team from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort removed a World War II-era training round from the beach at Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island.
On Monday, Phillip Bozzelli was looking for driftwood along Folly Beach near Charleston during his lunch break when he found a bowling ball sized cannonball, Fox Carolina reports. He told reporters he found the artillery shell near the old Coast Guard base and Fort Wagner.
According to the Post and Courier, he knew it was a cannonball and called public safety officials to take care of the weapon.
But not before he snapped a selfie with the shell next to his head.
Bomb experts later destroyed the weapon.
