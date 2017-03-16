Former Carolina Panther and cop approved as magistrate in SC

The days of chasing fleeing wide receivers and fleeing criminals are over for former cop and Carolina Panther Michael Scurlock. Now Scurlock will have those he needs to see brought to him.
Scurlock was approved Wednesday by the S.C. Senate as York County’s newest magistrate judge. His appointment to the bench came after a nomination by state Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill and acceptance by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Scurlock joins Chisa Putman, sworn in last week after nomination by Climer, as the only two black magistrates in York County among 11 judges.
Scurlock has considerable law enforcement experience and a passion for helping people,” Climer said. “I’m grateful that he has stepped forward to serve our community as a magistrate.”
Many black leaders in 2016 complained about the lack of diversity on the bench before Climer nominated Putman and Scurlock.
Aside from his previous jobs as an NFL player and deputy and spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, Scurlock gained national attention last year when he publicly spoke out supporting the Charlotte officer who shot a suspect who was armed. Scurlock asked the public to allow the judicial system to do its job.
Scurlock, 45, of Fort Mill, has lived in York County since his NFL playing days.
He vowed Wednesday, after his confirmation, to be fair to all and give the people of York County outstanding service.
Magistrates are political appointments of the senators representing the county in South Carolina. Scurlock thanked Climer and other state senators – Harvey Peeler, Mike Fanning and Greg Gregory, who represents parts of York County – for their support.
“I will proudly serve the people of York County,” Scurlock said.
Scurlock left the sheriff’s office in 2014 for a run for sheriff in 2016 as an independent candidate, but he dropped out of the race before the election.
Magistrates handle misdemeanor criminal court and civil court, set bonds, issue arrest and search warrants, and preside over preliminary hearings.
Scurlock will soon be assigned to the bond court in York at the Moss Justice Center, and has spent weeks since his nomination at the courts learning the job from other magistrates.
Andrew Dys
