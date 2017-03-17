$11,000 in cash reported missing from Hilton Head Island apartment

A Hilton Head Island woman reported that $11,000 in cash went missing last week from her Sea Pines apartment.
The woman noticed the money, which was stored in about 10 individual envelopes, was gone Wednesday afternoon when “she was going to the bank to make a deposit,” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
She told deputies that “she normally keeps her cash in a safe, which is bolted to the floor” inside a closet, the report said.
But the woman “had removed the cash (several days before noticing it was missing) to count it” before making her bank deposit, according to the report.
She told deputies that she had not seen “any suspicious activity or persons” prior to noticing the missing cash and “nothing else in the apartment was out of place or missing,” the report said.
Deputies reported checking the apartment and saw no signs of forced entry, but found a sliding balcony door unlocked with a key stuck in the outside lock.
The woman told investigators that “she had never noticed the key outside the sliding door,” the report said.
Deputies searched inside and outside of the apartment and found neither the cash nor any evidence as to where it went or who may have taken it, the report said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
