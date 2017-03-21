Warrants: Anderson man assaulted by wife, in-laws

An incident Saturday night that sent an Anderson County man to the hospital has resulted in charges against his wife and in-laws.
Four people — Kayla Marie Brown, 28, of Anderson County; Wilbur Lou Vanadore, 50, Stanley Thomas Vanadore, 50, both of Homeland Park; and Brandon Dean Pressley, 37, of Anderson County — have been charged with attempted murder, said Anderson County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Investigator Nikki Carson in a statement.
Kayla Brown and Wilbur Vanadore were also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Saturday evening, deputies responded about 6:15 p.m. to a stabbing at a home on Anthony Drive in Anderson County, where a man had been assaulted.
According to the arrest warrants, the man was shot at twice by his wife, Kayla Brown, and then punched several times by his father-in-law, Stanley Vanadore and his wife's cousin, Brandon Pressley. As he ran away, the man was followed and hit by his mother-in-law Wilbur Vanadore's car. She also stabbed the man in the back, according to the arrest warrants.
The man was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center for his injuries and has been released. Kayla Brown, Wilbur Vanadore and Stanley Vanadore are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center. Pressley has been released on bond.
