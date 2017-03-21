Families of Superbike Motorsports victims file suit against Todd Kohlhepp

Todd Kohlhepp, the Upstate real estate agent accused of killing seven people and kidnapping Anderson resident Kala Brown, is facing another lawsuit from the families of his alleged victims.
Surviving relatives of three of the four people killed at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee filed a lawsuit against Kohlhepp on Friday, accusing him of wrongful death and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. The plaintiffs are seeking actual and punitive damages, including, but not limited to, payment of past, present and future medical bills. They are also seeking attorneys' fees, court costs and "further relief as the court may deem just and proper."
The suit is filed by Melissa Brackman, the widow of Scott Ponder; Terry Guy, the widower of Beverly Guy; and Robin Olsen, the widow of Brian Lucas. The lawsuit does not include a representative of Chris Sherbert, the fourth Superbike employee who was killed in 2003.
The Superbike case went unsolved for more than a decade.
After investigators found Brown chained in a storage container on Kohlhepp's property near Woodruff last November, Kohlhepp confessed to several crimes, including the Superbike killings, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.
Along with those killings, Kohlhepp is charged in the death of Charles David Carver, Brown's boyfriend who disappeared from Anderson with her in August and whose body was found on Kohlhepp's land in November. Kohlhepp is also charged in the deaths of Johnny and Meagan Coxie, a husband and wife who disappeared from Spartanburg in December 2015 and whose bodies were found last November on Kohlhepp's property.
Along with the criminal charges he faces, Kohlhepp had already been served with civil suits from Brown, the family of Carver and the representative of the estate of Johnny Coxie.
Kohlhepp, 46, is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
