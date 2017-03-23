More than $3 million was taken from her employer, a police report states

A 48-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was arrested Wednesday after her employers claimed she embezzled more than $3 million from them over the span of about 10 years, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report.
Alicia Dawn Altman is charged with breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $10,000, or more, an incident report states.
On March 15, North Myrtle Beach police were contacted regarding an alleged embezzlement case in which the operators of a North Myrtle Beach company, whose name was redacted in a police report, claimed the office manager had stolen in excess of $3 million from 2006 to 2017, the report says.
The owners learned how much was allegedly taken through a forensic audit done by the company’s independent forensic accountant, police said.
Altman allegedly confessed to taking the money on two separate occasions when she was interviewed by company owners, the report states.
On Wednesday morning, Altman was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to the North Myrtle Beach Jail. She was released Wednesday afternoon on $10,000 bond, records show.
Comments