The Sun News’ bird columnist Phillips dies

Gary Phillips, a columnist with The Sun News for nearly two decades and known for his weekly column “Bird Notes” in the newspaper’s Neighbors section on Thursdays, died unexpectedly Monday.
Phillips was an avid birder, and wrote about trends that were seen among birds throughout the year along the Grand Strand.
His daughter, Amanda Phillips of Murrells Inlet, said
Phillips was born in Jamestown, N.C., and graduated from Conway High School in 1975. He became a freelance writer and photographer for The Sun News in 1999, specifically writing about birds, their migration and their habits along the coastal Carolinas. His final column published March 16.
Phillips often finished his column reminding people to care for their feeders and the birds that visit: “Keep your feeder clean and maintained with a solution of one part sugar to four parts water.”
In Memorium
A celebration of life for Gary Phillips will be at 11 a.m. April 1 at Huntington Beach State Park.
