SC bald eagle population soaring to new heights

1:13 Will peaches be the pits? Pause

0:52 Frank Martin: SEC schedule prepared USC for NCAA Tournament run

0:27 Gamecocks advance to Elite 8

1:07 Gamecocks featured on Times Square video boards

1:03 Gamecock Nation was loud in Madison Square Garden, players say

2:24 Coach Martin: 'Our fans are taking this ride with us'

0:22 Gamecock fans celebrate historic March Madness win in Columbia

1:20 Fans cheer for Gamecocks as they leave NYC hotel for Sweet 16

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown