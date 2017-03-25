Man sells mother-in-law’s birdhouse collection at Hilton Head yard sale

The World’s Largest Yard Sale got off to a busy start Saturday morning at Hilton Head Island High School. Crowds of people swarmed the area, searching for unique buys at each vendor booth.
One of those vendors was Steve Marra — a local man who was trying to raise money for his 93-year-old mother-in-law — who has had a pretty unique passion for the past 70 years: collecting birdhouses.
She ended up with quite the collection. Many of the birdhouses feature intricate designs, modeling tiny shops or beach homes. Displayed on the table, the birdhouses resembled a miniature village.
But last year Marra’s mother-in-law moved to an assisted living facility on the Island, and she couldn’t take all of her birdhouses with her. That’s where the yard sale came in.
Marra decided to purchase a booth at the yard sale to try to sell some of these birdhouses, and hopefully help bring home a bit of cash for his mother-in-law. But he didn’t expect it would be as successful as it turned out.
By 11 a.m., Marra had sold around 50 birdhouses, raking in over $600.
“So far so good,” he said.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Comments