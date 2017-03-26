Parents rights not being respected by DSS, advocates say

In May of 2015, Greenville attorney Trey Ingram and his wife, Kelli, brought a three-week-old boy into their home to give him a temporary foster family.
At the time, they didn’t know how long the baby would live with them. They knew only that as a licensed foster care family, they’d signed up to offer assistance until the child and his family could be reunited in a safe environment.
After a year passed, it became apparent to both the Ingrams and the boy’s mother that she would be unable to raise the child. So she gave her consent for them to adopt the boy.
But when the Ingrams showed up in court to proceed with the private adoption, lawyers for the South Carolina Department of Social Services showed up, too. They argued that even though the mother’s parental rights had not been terminated, she couldn’t consent to an adoption because she didn’t have physical custody of the child, Trey Ingram said.
To add to their pain, the Ingrams, who were the only family the child had known, weren’t allowed to even speak in court about what they considered to be in the child’s best interest.
So, just before Christmas last year, instead of adopting the brown-haired boy with pudgy legs who in pictures sat on Kelli’s lap, the Ingrams watched as the 19-month-old rode away from their home.
He’d been adopted by another family member, and his mother’s wishes for how her child should be raised were not honored.
In South Carolina, if a child is placed in the custody of the state Department of Social Services even temporarily, the parent loses their right to voluntarily place their child for adoption.
At least that’s the way DSS has interpreted the law in case after case, adoption and foster advocates say.
So if a mother wants to make a plan for a family member, friend or even the child’s foster family to adopt her child, she is treated as if she has no parental right to make that decision. DSS lawyers referred to the Ingrams' foster child's mother in court as a "non-entity" in the proceedings, Kelli Ingram said.
That is something at least some state lawmakers want to change.
Two bills sailed through the House and are now before the Senate Judiciary Committee that would revise language in the state’s adoption laws to give parents more rights to direct the upbringing of their children even when they don’t have physical custody, if their parental rights haven’t been terminated.
Right now, parents with children in DSS custody are allowed by law to make significant legal decisions regarding their children, including medical decisions, consent to a marriage and consent to military service.
But consent to an adoption isn’t on that list.
Dan Bracken, a foster parent and advocate with a group called Speak Up, which seeks to improve the state's foster care and adoption laws, said the issue of DSS effectively stripping parental rights comes up frequently.
DSS said it doesn’t normally comment on specific cases. Multiple requests for comment on how the proposed legislation would affect agency policy and its cases were not answered.
The proposed legislation hasn’t yet been assigned to a Senate subcommittee where details and amendments could be worked out, but conversations among interested parties continued this week.
Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, said the DSS policies are signs of an agency run amok.
“DSS has adopted the position that once a child comes into the temporary custody of DSS, that the parent no longer has rights to direct the upbringing of the child,” Climer said. “That is plainly unconstitutional.”
“Either a parent has rights and DSS has to honor those rights or DSS needs to move to terminate parental rights on reasonable grounds that they might have to do so,” he said.
DSS has created “out of thin air” a sort of purgatory where parents who have not had their rights terminated are unable to direct the upbringing of their children, he said.
The core thrust of the bills is to restore parental rights that DSS has seized, Climer said.
Sen. Katrina Shealy said she has some objections to the way the bills are worded. The changes, she said, would grant foster parents the ability to intervene, to ask to terminate the parent’s rights and seek to adopt a child after just 120 days in their custody.
In her opinion, that’s often not long enough for a parent to turn their life around and regain custody.
It also would require the consent of only one parent to adopt.
“What happens if there are two parents involved?” she said.
Climer said those issues would be addressed in the subcommittee. He agreed that 120 days isn’t long enough and said he would seek to lengthen it to nine months or a year.
The key point of the two bills, each of which addresses a different part of the law, would be to swing the pendulum of power away from DSS attorneys and back to parents, he said.
“DSS has a lot of good and well-meaning case workers, but that agency is run by the lawyers,” Climer said. “And those lawyers are more interested in playing games and protecting their power than they are in the best interests of children.”
Trey Ingram has been on the front lines of foster care and adoption and has helped parents in making private adoptions for a number of years.
But it wasn’t until the instance that devastated his own family that he was alerted to what he says is a need to strengthen the law.
Trey and Kelli Ingram have known each other since a college trip to a Romanian orphanage drew them together over their shared calling to help children in need. They decided to pursue foster care licensing in addition to raising their four daughters.
They didn’t get into foster care looking to adopt, Trey said. They already had three girls by birth and a fourth daughter who they had adopted through a private adoption when they served as foster parents through Safe Families, a private foster care agency.
On the day they received their license, they got a call to foster a newborn. As soon as that baby left, they received another who was with them for six weeks. Then they received another newborn boy, who was with them for the first 19 months of his life.
He called them Mama and Daddy.
They and the boy’s birth mother thought the Ingrams would be his parents.
The court proceeding opened their eyes to what they saw as a need for reform, he said.
“To watch him leave and know that he had no idea that he would never come back -- I can’t even tell you what that felt like for me," Kelli said. “And I don’t want to act like it’s about us or it was ever about us, but to know that he’s out there waiting for us to come back and get him, the pain of knowing that…”
Understandably, they grieved. By the New Year, Trey had a new mission: to change the law to make it clear that parents whose rights hadn’t been terminated can still make a plan for their child to be adopted.
The companion House bills, 3442 and 3465, also would give long-term foster families more of an opportunity in court to give their opinion of what may be best for the child.
“The point of these bills is not for us to get him back. That’s over. He’s not coming back.” Trey said.
Kelli wrote a Facebook post to tell their story of what happened with the boy they thought they were going to adopt. The post featured a black and white photo of their family. The boy sat on Kelli’s lap, his face blurred out by a red heart so he couldn’t be identified.
“The story I've told you is just one of many stories, and there are some that are much more devastating than ours," Kelli wrote in the post. "Devastating for children in our state and for birth parents who have the constitutional right to direct the upbringing of their child.”
The post has been shared more than 4,500 times and has more than 420 comments. Dozens of others have sent messages telling of similar stories, Kelli said.
The Ingrams decided to open their home again as foster parents. They are now caring for a baby girl, loving her as if she were their own while praying for her parents and acting as the temporary support system for her family.
