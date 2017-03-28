Officers who shot SC man to death unjustified, fiancée says

Jason Mendez never reached for a gun on the night he was shot and killed by two Greenville County deputies, and his hands were in plain view, except for perhaps when he pushed his fiancée away as the deputies appeared to be going for their guns, Kristen Clark told The Greenville News on Monday.
Speaking publicly for the first time since the 37-year-old Fountain Inn man she was to marry the next day was killed inside a parked car outside Super Lodge Inn and Suites on Mauldin Road, Clark said she wanted to tell her side of the story because she wants justice.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment on Clark’s version of events and referred questions to the State Law Enforcement Division, saying the office didn’t want to do anything to taint SLED’s routine investigation of the incident. SLED's spokesman couldn't be reached for comment.
Sheriff Will Lewis has said Mendez failed to comply with repeated orders from deputies and was involved in an altercation that led to the deputies opening fire.
The sheriff's office released a silent video recording shot from a hotel security camera, but what happens inside the car can't be seen from that angle.
In response to a request for audio, incident reports and supplemental reports under the state Freedom of Information Act, the solicitor's office would not release them, citing an ongoing investigation.
Mendez wore a gun holster inside his pants, Clark said. His gun was either in the holster or under the seat, but he never pulled it out, she said.
“He never went for that gun, not one time,” said Clark, 23. “And he told me before the cop even come and harassed us, he wasn’t going to, for my safety because he knew it’d end up getting both of us killed.”
The two deputies who shot Mendez have been cleared after an internal investigation and have returned to active duty, said Sgt. Ryan Flood, GCSO spokesman.
SLED and 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office are still investigating.
Clark said she and Mendez had returned from visiting a friend in Greenwood and were getting ready to grab their belongings and go into their room when a deputy pulled up behind their car. Mendez was high, and a syringe of methamphetamine sat in the vehicle’s console, she said. She was sober, she said.
They waited in the car until the deputy approached Mendez on the driver’s side, she said.
The deputy asked Mendez to exit the vehicle, she said.
Instead, they locked the doors and Mendez rolled up the driver’s side window.
Both had criminal records and each knew Mendez likely would go to jail because of having a gun and because of the drugs in the car, Clark said. But before they complied, they wanted to know what reason deputies had for asking them to get out of the car, she said.
Clark said she regrets that decision. She said they should have just opened their door and exited the car, but at the time she said they felt harassed and didn’t know why the deputies were targeting them.
She told The News that Mendez kept his hands in view as two deputies then approached the car from either side and again demanded the pair exit the vehicle.
A deputy then smashed the rear driver’s side window, she said. Another deputy broke the front driver’s side window and began to try to pull Mendez from the car by his arms, she said.
What happened next has left Clark with questions she doesn’t have answers for.
“Why are you even coming at him to begin with? Why didn’t you tase him? Mace him?” she said.
Clark said she reached across and tried to push the deputy away. It was then that Mendez tried to push her away from him toward the other side of the car as two deputies opened fire, she said.
“Jason pushed me to the side and I’m guessing it’s because he’d seen the police going for his gun,” she said. “Jason pushed me to the side and that might’ve been what triggered them to think he was going for a weapon.”
“The only time they couldn’t see his hands, maybe, was when he pushed me to the side,” she said.
After shots rang out, she jumped back on Mendez and began to look for his wound and pressed on it, she said.
Then a deputy pulled Clark out of the car through her window, which also had been broken.
Mendez couldn’t speak; he was choking, she said.
“You could see the fear in his eyes,” Clark said.
Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times about 1:55 a.m., Feb. 11, Coroner Parks Evans has said.
A syringe containing methamphetamine along with a bag containing a substance believed to be meth was found inside a fanny pack worn by Mendez, Solicitor Walt Wilkins has said.
Clark is facing charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to SLED and jail records.
She said the car was owned by Mendez. The tag was reported stolen but Clark said she was unaware and didn’t believe Mendez knew that either.
Clark said she has been interviewed by SLED and told them her version of events.
She said she doesn’t want Mendez's death to be forgotten.
He sold drugs to get by, but he was also intelligent and caring, especially toward Clark, who described herself as “difficult to love.”
“I pushed my family away. I pushed everybody away. I was basically by myself. I was so alone but when he came into the picture…I wanted our life. I wanted our future. I wanted our marriage.”
Clark said she and Mendez both had lived difficult lives as drug addicts. But they’d found each other last September and Mendez had helped Clark discover how to love herself after years of her wanting to die following the unexpected death of her mother five years to the day earlier.
That’s why he wanted to get married that day, she said.
“He was trying to make that day a better day for me, and came up 10 hours short,” she said.
