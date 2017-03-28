What you need to know about Wednesday’s filming of ‘The Bachelorette’ in Bluffton

If you’re planning on going to the Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina stage area on Hilton Head Island to be an extra in or to gawk at Wednesday’s filming of “The Bachelorette,” read below. If you want information on Tuesday’s or Thursday’s filming, click here:
▪ The event is at capacity. No more extras are needed.
▪ If you show up without having RSVP’d or without a confirmation you will likely not get in.
▪ Check-in is from 1 to 2 p.m. at the mermaid fountain (hashtag things you say when you live in the Hilton Head area). NOTE: This is a change from information previously circulated.
▪ You must check in even if you have RSVP’d and received a confirmation.
▪ You must have a photo ID.
▪ Entrance to the event is at 2 p.m.
▪ No one under the age of 10 will be permitted.
▪ Humans who are between the ages of 10 and 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
▪ Park at the marina.
▪ The audience (also known as the “extras”) must stay the entire time. There is no word on how long filming will be.
▪ Dress casually in bright, solid colors. No black, white, stripes, small patterns, plaids or anything with large logos on it.
▪ No baseball caps. (I’m checking if you can wear a regular hat, but it’s doubtful, in my opinion.)
▪ OK, gawkers ... I don’t know what to say. I can only tell you what I would do. And that is look until someone tells me not to. In other words, you can go and try to sneak a peek. It is in a very public space, after all. But be prepared to leave empty-eyed and dejected, yelling “Why live at all if I can’t see ‘The Bachelorette’ get filmed?”
