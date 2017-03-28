62-year-old woman struck and killed on U.S. 501 Tuesday morning

A 62-year-old woman was struck and killed on U.S. 501 northbound and Singleton Ridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to Tony Hendrick, Horry County deputy coroner.
Frances E. Malloy, of Conway, died on the scene from “traumatic head injuries” after being hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. 501 near Singleton Ridge Road, according to deputy coroner Tony Hendrick.
The crash was reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol about 5:45 a.m., according to the highway patrol website.
Lanes were closed in the area temporarily as crews responded, and the scene was cleared about 7 a.m., S.C. DOT officials said on social media.
Sgt. Darren Alston, with Conway police, said CPD officers responded to the deadly crash. The fatal wreck remains under investigation, and the SCHP MAIT team has been called in to investigate, according to a release from Conway police.
