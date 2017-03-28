‘Dinosaur’ alligator photobombs golf tournament

A large alligator gave golfers a scare at Kiawah Island Club’s River Course in Johns Island, The Post and Courier reported.
According to The Post and Courier, Carrie Moores, the Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic, said that she was taking photos for a golf tournament fundraiser on Monday when she saw the alligator wandering toward a group of golfers who were standing near a lagoon.
After taking photos of the gator, Moores was able to get the golfers attention and they drove off in their golf cart.
The gator continued on its way and eventually disappeared into the lagoon, according to The Post and Courier.
According to Moores, the event helped to fund 3800 free patient visits at the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
Comments