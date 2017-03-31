4th Circuit administrator to retire after 45 years

An administrator for the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is stepping down after more than four decades on the job.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2oelUE1 ) that Samuel W. Phillips plans to retire on May 31 after more than 45 years as the court's chief executive. Before that he was a clerk for the court and an assistant U.S. attorney.
The chief executive oversees things like the court's personnel and budget, among other things.
Phillips said in a letter to Chief Judge Roger Gregory that "words do not exist to adequately describe" his passion for the court, but it's time to spend more time with his wife.
The 15-judge 4th Circuit handles appeals from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.
