Mother accused of leaving 2-year-old son at Walmart

3:02 Disabled Clover couple faces dog fine or jail Pause

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:01 Here's what South Carolina basketball looks like in a football stadium

0:47 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks are ready for business in Dallas

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

0:34 Making Final Four special for Dozier family

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter