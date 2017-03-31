Mother accused of leaving 2-year-old son at Walmart

An Anderson woman was arrested and charged with neglect on Thursday after her 2-year-old son was left at Walmart on Liberty Highway, police said.
Several Walmart workers noticed the toddler "sleeping in a shopping cart in the game room" of the store, according to a police report.
Walmart workers then called for the boy's parents over the intercom and also walked aisle to aisle asking if anyone was his mother. When they got no response, they called police.
The child's 29-year-old mother, Ashley Spivey, of Anderson, was arrested in the course of the investigation.
According to the police report, officers were in the store waiting for video footage and for a representative of the South Carolina Department of Social Services when they noticed a woman staring at them who seemed interested in what they were doing.
"The female then saw us starting to walk toward her, and she started acting like she was going to walk away," the report noted.
An officer caught up with Spivey, who told police she left her son with her boyfriend and did not know where he went.
Investigators called her boyfriend to the store. He showed up in a work uniform, "dirty from working on cars," and told police Spivey, with her son in the car, had dropped him off at work. The boyfriend told investigators Spivey was supposed to bring him a biscuit, but never returned.
The boyfriend told police that Spivey was "acting really weird" and told officers she had taken some muscle relaxers and "that might be why she is being abnormal."
Police said they then talked to Spivey again and "her story kept changing and was not making much sense."
Video footage from Walmart showed Spivey dropped her son off at Walmart's game center at 7:27 a.m., according to police. The same footage showed Spivey leaving the store at 8:04 a.m from the opposite side of where her son was left in a cart.
"Somehow, she ended up back inside the store and walked out again at 08:38," the police report noted.
The toddler is in the custody of the mother of Spivey's boyfriend. The boyfriend's mother passed a background check, according to police.
In October, a Georgia woman left her then 9-week-old baby in a shopping cart inside the Publix on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson. Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigators said the mother in that case soon called 911 crying and screaming that she had left her baby at the grocery store.
After reviewing video footage in that case, investigators determined the woman did not intentionally leave the baby. The woman was not charged, and her name was not disclosed by investigators.
Comments